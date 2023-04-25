Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Surge Energy Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Surge Energy in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Surge Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SGY. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Surge Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.71.

TSE SGY opened at C$9.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$7.15 and a one year high of C$13.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$897.75 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

