Rakon Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Rakon has a market capitalization of $46.95 million and approximately $5,044.53 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rakon has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rakon

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

