Rally (RLY) Trading 13.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Rally (RLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Rally has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Rally has a market capitalization of $52.84 million and approximately $641,889.34 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rally token can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Rally
Rally launched on October 15th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,963,675,237 tokens. The official message board for Rally is forum.rally.io. The official website for Rally is rly.network. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rlynetworkassoc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Rally
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.
