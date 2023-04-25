Raymond James Increases Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $61.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.56.

Matador Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $50.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 3.53. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $41.17 and a twelve month high of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $707.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 44.14% and a net margin of 39.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.92%.

Insider Activity at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,362,494.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.52 per share, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,598.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $97,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,468 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,494.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,035 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 104.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 202.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

