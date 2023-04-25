Raymond James (RJF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Raymond James to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $95.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.50. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,765,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Raymond James by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,278,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,433,000 after buying an additional 591,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 319.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,832,000 after buying an additional 476,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,900,000 after buying an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.