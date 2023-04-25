Redmond Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVV stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.87. 638,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,604. The company has a market capitalization of $309.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.