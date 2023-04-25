Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,801,000 after purchasing an additional 528,189 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,606,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,899,000 after purchasing an additional 51,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $967,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $4.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.97. 2,206,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,491. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $190.12. The firm has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.85.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

