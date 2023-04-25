Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,363,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,929,391,000 after buying an additional 319,707 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Accenture by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after buying an additional 354,513 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,149,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,525,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.50. 330,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,727. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.59.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,555. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

