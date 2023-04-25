Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $667,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEA. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $821,570,000 after buying an additional 401,070 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1,201.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 281,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,683,000 after buying an additional 259,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 149.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after buying an additional 234,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 94.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 410,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,130,000 after buying an additional 199,480 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LEA traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $132.82. The stock had a trading volume of 90,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,185. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.31%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.69.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

