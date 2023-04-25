Redmond Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.42. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $60.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.