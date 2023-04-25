Redmond Asset Management LLC Invests $207,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,450,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 138.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,229,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,046,000 after purchasing an additional 713,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,825,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EMR traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.94. 478,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,599. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The stock has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

