Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 688 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,925 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

TMUS traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.67. 927,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,190,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.93.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

