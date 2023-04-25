Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of RDW stock opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $196.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.64. Redwire has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $6.55.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $53.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Redwire had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 81.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Redwire Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire in the third quarter valued at $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwire in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Redwire Corporation, a space infrastructure company, develops, manufactures, and sells mission critical space solutions and components for national security, civil, and commercial space markets in the United States, Luxembourg, Germany, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. The company provides various antennas; and advanced sensors and components, which include solar arrays, composite booms, radio frequency antennas, payload adapters, space-qualifies camera systems, and star trackers and sun sensors.

Further Reading

