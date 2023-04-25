Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Regulus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $8,656,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

