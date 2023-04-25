Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $151.18 and last traded at $153.95. 138,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 550,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.20.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $186.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.41 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Repligen by 1.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Repligen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Repligen by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Repligen by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

