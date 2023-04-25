Request (REQ) Trading Down 12.9% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Request has a market cap of $92.54 million and $1.04 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0926 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00028341 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019918 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00018701 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28,286.77 or 0.99949724 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09057689 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $844,475.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.