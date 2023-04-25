Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2023 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2023 – Callon Petroleum had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Callon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $54.00.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE CPE traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $64.08.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.