Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/20/2023 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $43.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/19/2023 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2023 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/11/2023 – Callon Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2023 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $45.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/22/2023 – Callon Petroleum had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/16/2023 – Callon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2023 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $54.00.
Callon Petroleum Price Performance
NYSE CPE traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.90. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.91 and a 12 month high of $64.08.
Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 37.44%. The business had revenue of $704.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.