Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $95.05

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$95.05 and last traded at C$94.66, with a volume of 40964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$94.42.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QSR. KeyCorp raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$69.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$88.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36.

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 36.50% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.25 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 5.6933905 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 68.05%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

