Reviewing ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) and Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and Gladstone Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASA Gold and Precious Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASA Gold and Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital 20.38% 9.97% 5.21%

Dividends

This table compares ASA Gold and Precious Metals and Gladstone Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Gladstone Capital pays out 246.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ASA Gold and Precious Metals and Gladstone Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASA Gold and Precious Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gladstone Capital $63.15 million 5.48 $19.91 million $0.39 24.28

Gladstone Capital has higher revenue and earnings than ASA Gold and Precious Metals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.1% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats ASA Gold and Precious Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

About Gladstone Capital

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.