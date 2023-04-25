Reviewing Charlie’s (CHUC) and Its Competitors

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Rating) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Charlie’s to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Charlie's alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -6.02% -51.60% -17.95% Charlie’s Competitors -11.16% -82.98% 22.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $26.42 million -$1.59 million -9.40 Charlie’s Competitors $257.24 million -$102.05 million -5.85

This table compares Charlie’s and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Charlie’s’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Charlie’s. Charlie’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Charlie’s and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Charlie’s Competitors 210 563 808 43 2.42

As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 104.84%. Given Charlie’s’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Charlie’s has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Charlie’s has a beta of 4.67, suggesting that its share price is 367% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charlie’s’ peers have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Charlie’s beats its peers on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Charlie’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charlies Holdings, Inc. offers nicotine-only, e-cigarette and hemp-derived, CBD wellness liquid spaces through its subsidiary companies, Charlie’s Chalk Dust LLC and Don Polly LLC. It offers its products under the Pachamama and Charlie’s Chalk Dust brands. The company was founded by Brandon Stump and Ryan Stump in January 2001 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.