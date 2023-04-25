RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

RF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RFIL opened at $4.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 million, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

Insider Activity

RF Industries ( NASDAQ:RFIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). RF Industries had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.70 million. Research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RF Industries news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,000 shares of RF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 626,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,623,149.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,759 shares of company stock worth $247,916. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in RF Industries by 33.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RF Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

