Rightmove plc (RMV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.20 on May 26th

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Rightmove Stock Down 0.5 %

RMV stock opened at GBX 576.40 ($7.20) on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 437.80 ($5.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 669 ($8.36). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 560.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 544.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.04, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,519.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMV shares. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 555 ($6.93) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.62) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 705 ($8.80) to GBX 660 ($8.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.62) to GBX 600 ($7.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 578.57 ($7.23).

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Featured Stories

