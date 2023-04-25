Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,000

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 5,100 ($63.69) to GBX 5,000 ($62.45) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($66.19) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 7,500 ($93.67) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($62.45) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($86.17) to GBX 7,400 ($92.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 6,123.85 ($76.48).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO opened at GBX 5,141 ($64.21) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,612 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,577.95. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($80.00). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 833.44, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.31) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,607.14%.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($73.96), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($160,271.94). In related news, insider Kaisa Hietala purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,313 ($66.35) per share, for a total transaction of £26,565 ($33,177.22). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($73.96), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($160,271.94). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,410 shares of company stock worth $7,455,580. Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.