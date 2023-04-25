Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Rite Aid Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RAD stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.11. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.47). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

