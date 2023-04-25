Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RADGet Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Rite Aid Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RAD stock opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $131.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.11. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $2.05 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RADGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.47). Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

