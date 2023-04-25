Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives $29.30 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIVN. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 89.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 33,240 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 442.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 132,838 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,942,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIVN opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74. Rivian Automotive has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $40.86.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

