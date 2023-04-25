Rocket Pool ETH Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market capitalization of $495.89 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be bought for $1,986.17 or 0.07108430 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,670 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,954.2277436 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $1,001,723.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

