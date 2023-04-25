Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Given New $148.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $153.00 to $148.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.25.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $132.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Royal Gold has a one year low of $84.54 and a one year high of $144.96. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.62% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests segments. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

