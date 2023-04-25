RPC (RES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. RPC had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. RPC’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RES opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. RPC has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.87. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. RPC’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in RPC in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of RPC by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 746,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RPC by 12.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth about $288,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RES shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of RPC from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

