Safe (SAFE) Trading 11% Lower Over Last Week

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Safe coin can now be bought for about $10.03 or 0.00035451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Safe has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a total market cap of $209.04 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00142289 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00066878 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00038702 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003583 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 10.04593461 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

