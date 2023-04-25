Sapphire Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,260.31 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0322 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 19.8% against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $41.51 million and approximately $1,260.31 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,867.46 or 0.06598579 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00062334 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039078 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00019278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00019410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000215 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000664 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,288,899,813 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

