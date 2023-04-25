Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,766 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,999,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,644,590. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $126.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

