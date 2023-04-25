Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $866,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter.

AVEM traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.60. 45,412 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day moving average of $51.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $57.16.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

