Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4,424.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,131,000 after buying an additional 3,984,132 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 178.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

MO stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,078,560. The company has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.70.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

