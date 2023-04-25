SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,210,000 after acquiring an additional 77,904 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,186. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.25.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

