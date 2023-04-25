Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by 1900 Wealth Management LLC

1900 Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 527,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,142 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.7% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $15,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,316.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,239. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

