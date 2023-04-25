Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Louis Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 78,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 170,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 273,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 117,293 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.68. 56,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,827. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $35.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

