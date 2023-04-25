Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,415 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,999,000 after acquiring an additional 973,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,086,000 after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,029,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,592,000 after acquiring an additional 122,123 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SCHM stock opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

