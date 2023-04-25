Scout24 (ETR:G24) Trading Up 0.5%

Scout24 SE (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €56.04 ($62.27) and last traded at €55.82 ($62.02). Approximately 74,569 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 223,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at €55.52 ($61.69).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.30 ($71.44) target price on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Warburg Research set a €52.50 ($58.33) price target on shares of Scout24 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($83.33) price objective on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €57.90 ($64.33) target price on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €57.70 ($64.11) price target on Scout24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €52.23.

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

