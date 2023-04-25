Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Susquehanna

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Susquehanna from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a negative rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on STX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.76.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $57.01 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.87, a P/E/G ratio of 56.45 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.96.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 124.86% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,925,729 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $574,803,000 after buying an additional 5,153,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $208,837,000 after acquiring an additional 46,507 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,189,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.