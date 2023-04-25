Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.88-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0-1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.69.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ST opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,299,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $533,093,000 after purchasing an additional 56,641 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after purchasing an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

