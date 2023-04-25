ServiceNow (NOW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts expect ServiceNow to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $473.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.43 and a 200-day moving average of $419.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $521.58.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total transaction of $41,813.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares in the company, valued at $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.79.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

