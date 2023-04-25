Silgan (SLGN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, analysts expect Silgan to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $52.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Silgan from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $650,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth about $581,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.