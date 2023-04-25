Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.00

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.65, with a volume of 111070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Simmons First National Stock Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.05 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.65%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $171,975.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

Featured Articles

