Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Up 6.7%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 187,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 340,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

Sintana Energy Inc, a crude oil and natural gas exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas resources in Colombia. The company's principal assets are private participation interests of 25% unconventional and 100% conventional in the hydrocarbon resources of Valle Medio Magdalena 37 Block, which covers 43,158 gross acres located in the Middle Magdalena Basin.

