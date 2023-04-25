Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 115.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,701 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,148 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,746 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $360,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $106.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

