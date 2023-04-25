SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$36.88.

SNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

SNC-Lavalin Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNC opened at C$31.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 350.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of C$21.27 and a 1 year high of C$33.57.

SNC-Lavalin Group Dividend Announcement

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.93 billion. SNC-Lavalin Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 1.5851815 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

