Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $56.15

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $56.15 and last traded at $56.18, with a volume of 125838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,756,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $3,364,394.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,756,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 238,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at $567,951,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,233,000 after acquiring an additional 114,397 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,181,000 after buying an additional 215,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,139,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,284,000 after buying an additional 129,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,623,000 after buying an additional 39,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,194,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,907,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

