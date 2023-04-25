SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $185.13 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $190.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

