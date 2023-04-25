S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.49

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.49 and last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 105378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STBA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&T Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

S&T Bancorp Increases Dividend

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.70 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 33.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in S&T Bancorp by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,884,000 after buying an additional 62,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 106,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,725,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,336,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 75,252 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 22,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

