Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.5% of Washington Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Up 1.3 %

SBUX stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,604. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.41. The company has a market capitalization of $127.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $111.11.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.